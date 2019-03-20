Fans have taken to Twitter to point out how different Andy looks…

Some have suggested that Andy’s had some major surgery…

Or that Pixar has simply forgotten what one of their lead characters looks like…

Either way, we want the name of whatever moisturiser he’s using…

And finally, some fans have even cooked up a theory that the boy we see in the trailer isn’t actually Andy – it’s his son…

In the closing scenes of Toy Story 3, Andy outgrew his toys and gave them away to a younger child, Bonnie, before heading off to college. However, Bonnie doesn't look too much older in the new trailer than she was back then, so Andy can't be old enough to have had a young son of his own yet. It therefore seems as if we must be looking at a flashback of Andy rendered in 2019 Pixar style – or a new kid entirely.

Either way, we do know that Toy Story 4 sees the toys embark on an adventure that begins in Bonnie’s room and introduces a new character, Forky — a spork who’s been made into a toy and is having an existential crisis about it.

The trailer reveals that once Forky escapes, Woody follows him to persuade him to turn back and stumbles upon an antiques shop where he discovers that Bo Peep has been living among lost toys.

Toy Story 4 will be released in UK cinemas on 21st June 2019