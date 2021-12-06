Tom Holland to star as Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic
The Spider-Man star will be donning his tap shoes for Sony's Fred Astaire film.
Tom Holland is set to portray Fred Astaire in Sony’s upcoming biopic about the Top Hat star.
Holland confirmed the news on the red carpet for Spider Man: No Way Home this weekend, telling Associated Press: “I am playing Fred Astaire.
“The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet, they haven’t given it to me, I know that [producer] Amy Pascal has the script,” he added.
“She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath and we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire.”
Pascal, who has produced The Post, Molly’s Game and Little Women and was the former chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment, revealed back in November to GQ that she was eyeing up the Marvel star to play Fred Astaire in a forthcoming film.
Another Astaire biopic – Fred & Ginger – is currently in the works at Amazon, with Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley taking on the titular roles as the film explores the actors’ love story both on and off-screen.
Hollywood icon Astaire is best known for roles in musicals Swing Time, Shall We Dance, Funny Face and The Band Wagon, as well as his dancing partnership with Ginger Rogers.
Holland is currently starring in Spider Man: No Way Home – his seventh appearance as Peter Parker and his third stand-alone film as the Marvel superhero.
He is also taking on the role of Nathan Drake in Sony’s upcoming film adaptation of video game Uncharted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali and Antonio Banderas.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for release in cinemas on Wednesday 15th December.