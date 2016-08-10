His Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr was the culprit. He couldn't resist poking fun at the actor for the time he wore that 'I heart T.S.' vest. (And we can't really blame him.)

"Join me in welcoming the biggest T. Stark fan of them all to Instagram! @twhiddleston," Downey Jr wrote, alongside a snap of Hiddleston in his Swift shirt.

See what he did there? Ignoring Hiddleston's very public love affair with mega popstar Swifty, Downey Jr instead opted to interpret the top as a declaration of love for his character Tony Stark.

More like this

Advertisement

Nicely done, Iron Man.