Tom Hardy should be the next James Bond, says Naomie Harris

Of all the big names linked to the soon-to-be-vacant James Bond role, one of the most prominent is Tom Hardy, and one No Time To Die star reckons he’d make for a “great” 007.

Advertisement

Eve Moneypenny star Naomie Harris made the comments while appearing on Lorraine this morning (Tuesday 28th September) – but she added that the Venom star was probably an unlikely choice.

“He would make a great Bond, but interestingly they always choose someone who we don’t expect and someone who’s more up and coming,” she said after Lorraine Kelly had explained that Hardy was her preference.

“So, I feel like Tom might be too established. I think like all the names that are being bandied around actually I think it’s going to be someone so unexpected and their name isn’t even in the mix.”

She added, “I’m sure they’re already working on it. The hilarious thing is people think I know. Like, I don’t know anything.”

“But I do think that Tom would be amazing and if I was choosing, I would choose Tom.”

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Hardy is one of many names to have been persistently linked with the role over the last few years – with the likes of Idris Elba, James Norton and Sam Heughan also said to be in the conversation.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has recently emerged as one of the bookmakers’ favourites and there is some talk that franchise newcomer Lashana Lynch could make the 007 position her own in future films.

But despite all of the rumours, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed earlier this week that discussions about Craig’s replacement won’t actually get underway until 2022.

Advertisement

“We’re not thinking about it at all,” Broccoli told BBC Radio 4. “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”