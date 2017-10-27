Tom Hanks is set to go full sci-fi with his new film Bios. The movie will see Hanks as a dying man on a post-apocalyptic Earth who creates a robot to protect his dog. Variety reports this bot will “learn about love, friendship, and the meaning of human life.” So, think a live-action Wall-E, but with an ailing Tom Hanks.

The plot isn’t the only reason to get excited: the film will be directed by Game of Thrones’ Miguel Sapochnik, the man who helmed epic episode The Battle of the Bastards among others. Plus, it’ll be penned by Alien producer Ivor Powell and Craig Luck, who’s also working on Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’s also set to be produced by Kevin Misher and Back to the Future’s Robert Zemeckis. Altogether, quite a pedigree.