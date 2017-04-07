The legendary New York-born comic had a career spanning 60 years and was famous for his “mockery humour”, having put down Ronald Reagan, Sammy Davis Jr and Frank Sinatra to name a few. His sharp tongue earned him the sarcastic nickname “Mr Warmth”.

Rickles made a name for himself headlining casinos in Las Vegas and appearing on shows like The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

He also voiced the beloved character of Mr Potato Head in the Toy Story films and featured in many other movies including Kelly's Heroes with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese's Casino and The Rat Race with Tony Curtis.

More like this

Rickles' Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks called Rickles "a God”, while Billy Crystal, Samuel L Jackson, and Barbara Streisand were among others to pay tribute.

Advertisement

Rickles is survived by wife Barbara, daughter Mindy Mann and two grandchildren.