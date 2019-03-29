In a mid-credits scene of TATBILB, John Ambrose turns up at Lara Jean's door with a bouquet of flowers, suggesting that Peter (Noah Centineo) may have some competition this time around.

The news was announced on Twitter, where Netflix's See What's Next account shared a video of her approaching her new co-star on the set of the film. Check it out below.

It has also been announced that Michael Fimognari, who served as director of photography on the first film, is set to take over from Susan Johnson to direct the sequel.

More like this

“Directing To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has been one of the great experiences of my life, and I am grateful to the fans for their passionate support of the film," Johnson said in a statement. "Due to the timing of my other projects I won’t be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean’s story and being part of this franchise."

Advertisement

John Corbett (Lara Jean's dad), Anna Cathcart (Kitty) and Janel Parrish (Margot) have all signed on for number two, too. We're excited about this one...