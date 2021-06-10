Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… BOOM! trailer stars Andrew Garfield as RENT creator

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for upcoming musical Tick, Tick… BOOM!, which stars Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield as the creator of hit stage show RENT.

Advertisement

The film, which adapts Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical theatrical production of the same name, is directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in his feature directorial debut.

Garfield plays Larson in the year 1990 as he battles crippling anxiety over his perceived lack of accomplishments, fearing that he would have been better off pursuing a career outside of the performing arts.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

These are partly fuelled by Larson’s friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who gave up his dreams of being an actor in order to build a far more lucrative career as a research executive.

Larson wrote the original stage version of Tick, Tick… BOOM! before his later work RENT became such a mammoth success, following a decade that saw him struggle to establish himself in the world of theatre.

The trailer, which you can watch below, introduces Garfield in the lead role, going about his daily life as a ticking in the background gradually gets faster and faster.

Tick, Tick… BOOM! also stars High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens and X-Men’s Alexandra Shipp as friends Karessa and Susan, while Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) plays Larson’s influence and mentor Stephen Sondheim.

Miranda is an appropriate choice as director as not only has he penned two smash-hit productions in Hamilton and In The Heights but he also played the lead role in a 2014 stage production of Tick, Tick… BOOM!, which enjoyed a successful run in New York City.

Advertisement

Tick, Tick… BOOM! is released on Netflix and in cinemas this autumn. Check out more of our Movies coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.