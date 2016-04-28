Thor is NOT happy about missing out on Captain America: Civil War

Thor has a bone to pick with the rest of the Avengers. Chris Hemsworth, who plays the superhero/demi-god, is far from impressed that he wasn't invited to take part in Captain America: Civil War...
"Everyone keeps asking me, ‘You Team Cap? You Team Iron Man?’," he says in a video, which sees the 32-year-old effortlessly performing one-armed pull-ups.
"Who cares? I mean, where was the invite for me and Hulk? Just leave the two strongest, biggest Avengers out of this one, did you?"
"Let us know when you're done messing around, and the big boys will step in."
He did have a moment of doubt, but it was short-lived. “Maybe I’m not worthy. Maybe I can’t even pick up the hammer anymore. Let’s see," he said, before smugly catching Thor's hammer in his outstretched hand. "Still got it. Still very, very light," he smirked.
Hemsworth's Thor will be seen next in Thor: Ragnarok, which is scheduled for a November 2017 release.
Captain America: Civil War is in UK cinemas from 29th April