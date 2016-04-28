"Who cares? I mean, where was the invite for me and Hulk? Just leave the two strongest, biggest Avengers out of this one, did you?"

"Let us know when you're done messing around, and the big boys will step in."

He did have a moment of doubt, but it was short-lived. “Maybe I’m not worthy. Maybe I can’t even pick up the hammer anymore. Let’s see," he said, before smugly catching Thor's hammer in his outstretched hand. "Still got it. Still very, very light," he smirked.

Hemsworth's Thor will be seen next in Thor: Ragnarok, which is scheduled for a November 2017 release.

Captain America: Civil War is in UK cinemas from 29th April