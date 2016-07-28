This major character won’t appear in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Director Gareth Edwards shoots down the rumours
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is due out in December and is set right before the original film, A New Hope, takes place. The standalone story starring Felicity Jones has a great deal of hype after the success of Episode VII: The Force Awakens – but some fans might be disappointed that one major character won’t be in the upcoming instalment.
In an interview with Extra, director Gareth Edwards confirmed, “I’m not sure if I’m allowed to do this, but I think I should. I can put to bed, Han Solo is not in the movie.”
Rumours that a young Solo would be in the film started circulating when Rogue One began reshoots after Alden Ehrenreich signed on to appear as the fan favourite in multiple upcoming Star Wars projects.
Rogue One is the first stand-alone story to be produced after Disney acquired Lucasfilm back in 2012. Jones stars as a rebel spy on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.
Several Star Wars spin-offs have been green lit since, including a film about bounty hunter Boba Fett. The first film in the Han Solo anthology is scheduled for 2018.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is released on 14th December