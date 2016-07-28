Rumours that a young Solo would be in the film started circulating when Rogue One began reshoots after Alden Ehrenreich signed on to appear as the fan favourite in multiple upcoming Star Wars projects.

Rogue One is the first stand-alone story to be produced after Disney acquired Lucasfilm back in 2012. Jones stars as a rebel spy on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.

Several Star Wars spin-offs have been green lit since, including a film about bounty hunter Boba Fett. The first film in the Han Solo anthology is scheduled for 2018.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is released on 14th December