This is why Daniel Radcliffe avoided Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The original Harry was missing from last night’s audience
Amid all the excitement around Harry Potter sequel play The Cursed Child and its first preview last night, one question looms – what did original Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe think of his older self, as well as the production in general? Was it a worthy successor to his own adventures in Hogwarts, or too difficult to watch?
Unfortunately we might be waiting a while to find out that pressing mystery, as Radcliffe has revealed he’s intentionally avoiding the play, at least for its early stages.
Don’t worry, though – his reasoning is sound, and enough to warm any fan’s heart.
“I could be completely wrong in this, but I feel like if I went to see it that night, there’s going to be a lot of Harry Potter fans there in the audience obviously and would that then become a thing,” Radcliffe told E! News.
“Would it be more about them watching me watch the show or would it take away from the show? I would never want to do anything that would distract or take away from the show.”
More like this
Good to see one thing never changes – Harry Potter will always have good manners.
The Cursed Child officially opens 30 July, and the text of the play will be released on 31 July.
For more information about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child see the play's official website