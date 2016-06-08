Don’t worry, though – his reasoning is sound, and enough to warm any fan’s heart.

“I could be completely wrong in this, but I feel like if I went to see it that night, there’s going to be a lot of Harry Potter fans there in the audience obviously and would that then become a thing,” Radcliffe told E! News.

“Would it be more about them watching me watch the show or would it take away from the show? I would never want to do anything that would distract or take away from the show.”

Good to see one thing never changes – Harry Potter will always have good manners.

The Cursed Child officially opens 30 July, and the text of the play will be released on 31 July.

