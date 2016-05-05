Well, what do you know? JJ Abrams has been keeping another little secret about The Force Awakens. Oh, yes The song played in Maz's cantina in Episode VII was actually written by Broadway composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the smash-hit show Hamilton.

Not only does 'Jabba Flow' have one hell of a funky beat, the lyrics are actually in Huttese - Jabba the Hutt's language. Yep, Miranda trawled the internet to find the right words, the song translating to 'no lover lover it wasn't me', which, as Miranda points out, is basically an intergalactic Shaggy remix.