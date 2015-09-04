Further afield, Africa provides the backdrop for Tarzan and The Lion King, Asia is the setting of Mulan and the Jungle Book, and Finding Nemo calls the Great Barrier Reef its home.

The United States is also the location for a smattering of films, including Lady and the Tramp, Pocahontas, Cars, Dumbo and Princess and the Frog – and if you travel down into South America you'll find Emperor's New Groove (set in Peru) and Up (Venezuela).

Of course, this isn't definitive fact – many of these are educated guesses – but the map is lots of fun to play around with...

