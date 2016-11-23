Right, so you've seen Fantastic Beasts. You know that the film's closing showdown sees Ezra Miller's obscurius destroyed by the wands of umpteen different MACUSA witches and wizards. You may also have spotted a tiny golden wisp escaping from the ashes that were Credence, seemingly unnoticed by any of the key characters.

But, according to producer David Heyman, the film originally planned for us to catch a proper parting glimpse of poor Credence. "We actually had a scene, which we cut, which was Credence going to a boat, to get a boat somewhere else," he told Cinema Blend.

"But we cut that, because we didn't want to have it be such an, 'Ahhh, here we go'."

Heyman went on to elaborate on what the scene would have involved, describing Credence "getting on a boat, maybe a boat with a Newt, maybe not, and heading off out of New York."

And while the film left it ambiguous as to whether Credence would return, Heyman has cleared up that question good and proper, confirming that Dumbledore, Credence and Grindelawald will become "the main players", and while Newt & co will remain part of the films, they will no longer be "at the heart of all of them".