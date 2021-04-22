Things Heard and Seen release date: Netflix movie’s cast, trailer and plot

It’s been less than a year since Amanda Seyfried starred in You Should Have Left, a psychological horror film about a couple who move into a new house only to find it harbours dark secrets that threaten to tear their marriage apart.

Advertisement

And now, she’s starring in Things Heard and Seen…a psychological horror film about a couple who move into a new hamlet only to find it harbours some dark secrets that threaten to tear their marriage apart.

The Netflix original film is adapted from Elizabeth Brundage’s novel All Things Cease to Appear, and is arriving on the streamer very soon – here’s everything you need to know.

Things Heard and Seen release date

The film will arrive on Netflix on Friday 29th April 2021.

Things Heard and Seen plot

Meet Catherine, a New York artist who leaves Manhattan behind in favour of a move to a historic hamlet upstate. She packs her bags after her husband, George takes a job as a professor at a nearby liberal arts college.

Catherine is forced to leave her whole life behind in the process, including her dream job and her social circle. The move proves to be disastrous for her marriage, in no small part due to some bizarre secrets surrounding the village. The film brings a whole new meaning to the old adage that moving house is one of the most stressful things you can do in life…

The official synopsis provided by Netflix reads, “A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and comes to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.”

Expect some intriguing characters, chilling scares, and more than a few plot twists along the way.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Things Heard and Seen cast

Netflix

This movie has a killer cast, with Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried starring opposite Happy Valley and Grantchester’s James Norton.

Supporting turns are provided by Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy in Stranger Things, Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham and Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seahorn.

And the main cast is completed by Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Jack Gore ( The Kids Are Alright) and Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark).

Things Heard and Seen trailer

You can get a preview of Catherine and George’s nightmare house move by watching the trailer below, which hints at some very intriguing revelations…

Advertisement

Things Heard and Seen is streaming on Netflix from Friday 29th April 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.