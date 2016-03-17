"Heather McNamara (originally played by Lisanne Falk) is a black lesbian; Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty) is a male who identifies as gender-queer whose real name is Heath; and Heather Chandler (Kim Walker) has a body like Martha Dumptruck," writes The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks the third time that Heathers – which originally starred Christian Bale and Winona Ryder and spawned the line “are we going to prom or to hell?” – has been adapted to the small screen. The show is being made by American channel TV Land so we can only hope it'll turn up in the UK at some point too.

It could be totally "very".