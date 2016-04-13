There’s going to be a 23 Jump Street and Men in Black crossover film
The bizarre mash-up has finally been confirmed and given a title: MIB 23
Forget Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, the insane crossover movie you never knew you needed is 23 Jump Street and Men in Black team-up MIB 23.
News of the film was first leaked after the Sony hack in 2014, with emails suggesting Jump Street’s leads would interact with various characters from the MIB universe.
But now we have formal confirmation, with the movie's title as well as a poster combining the Men in Black and 23 Jump Street logos.
Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are expected to return as undercover cops Jenko and Schmidt, but it’s thought that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will not feature as alien fighting agents J and K.
Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are not expected to be a part of the project either because they'll most likely be too busy working on the Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie.
More like this
Rodney Rotham, who wrote the script for 22 Jump Street, has penned the MIB 23 screenplay and in March it was rumoured that The Muppets director James Bobbin was in talks to direct.