But now we have formal confirmation, with the movie's title as well as a poster combining the Men in Black and 23 Jump Street logos.

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill are expected to return as undercover cops Jenko and Schmidt, but it’s thought that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will not feature as alien fighting agents J and K.

Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are not expected to be a part of the project either because they'll most likely be too busy working on the Star Wars Han Solo spin-off movie.

Rodney Rotham, who wrote the script for 22 Jump Street, has penned the MIB 23 screenplay and in March it was rumoured that The Muppets director James Bobbin was in talks to direct.