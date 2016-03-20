The sing-off which followed was awful and brilliant at the same time. Something of a shambolic free-for-all, but with some impressive note-hitting in there too.

Really the competition was between Evans and Jackman (sorry Jonathan) who both have experience embodying the Disney hunk. Jackman played Gaston on stage in Australia while 36-year-old Evans is taking on the role in Disney's upcoming live-action movie alongside Emma Watson.

Advertisement

Beauty and the Beast will be in UK cinemas 17th March 2017