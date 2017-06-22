Oh, and Mark Ruffalo is just in the middle of them all helping himself to some salad with tongs.

The picture was posted by Robert Downey Jr on his Instagram and features about 357 hashtags.

The best ones are undoubtedly #facialhairbros, #benedictsquared and the incredible #holmies.

Downey Jr reprises his role as Iron Man in the upcoming superhero flick alongside Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Wong (who shares his name with character Wong) and many more.

As you'd expect for a picture featuring Cumberbatch looking hot and saucy with a bottle of hot sauce, the post has gained over 1.2 million likes since being uploaded.