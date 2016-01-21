It’s unknown whether the sequel (or a third projected film scheduled for a 2018 release) will still be made, with no alternative release date offered for the sequel.

The removal could also mean that Doctor Who star Matt Smith won’t get his time in the limelight, as his evil AI character (who only appeared briefly in Genysis) was supposed to take a more central role in future instalments.

Speaking about the franchise a few months ago, Skydance creative officer Dana Goldberg admitted that the film needed some “re-adjusting”, though at the time was confident the sequels would continue.

“We’re ultimately happy with overall worldwide numbers. Do I wish we would have done better domestically? Absolutely,” Goldberg said (via IGN).

“[We] are not going to begin production at the beginning of next year, because again, it would be silly to not have to worry about what audiences have to say.”

They’ll (possibly, maybe not) be back, then.