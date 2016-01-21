The Terminator Genisys sequel has been dropped in favour of Baywatch
So no, we’re probably not going to see more of Matt Smith’s evil AI anytime soon
After a poor response from critics and a disappointing box office result for Terminatory Genysis, it looks like plans for a new trilogy may be in trouble, with US studio Paramount pulling a projected sequel from its release schedule.
The Skydance production was originally supposed to open in cinemas on 19 May 2017, but has now been removed from that slot in favour of a Baywatch reboot starring Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson.
It’s unknown whether the sequel (or a third projected film scheduled for a 2018 release) will still be made, with no alternative release date offered for the sequel.
The removal could also mean that Doctor Who star Matt Smith won’t get his time in the limelight, as his evil AI character (who only appeared briefly in Genysis) was supposed to take a more central role in future instalments.
Speaking about the franchise a few months ago, Skydance creative officer Dana Goldberg admitted that the film needed some “re-adjusting”, though at the time was confident the sequels would continue.
“We’re ultimately happy with overall worldwide numbers. Do I wish we would have done better domestically? Absolutely,” Goldberg said (via IGN).
“[We] are not going to begin production at the beginning of next year, because again, it would be silly to not have to worry about what audiences have to say.”
They’ll (possibly, maybe not) be back, then.