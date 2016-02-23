The Star Wars Episode VIII director tweeted his crossword and fans helped him solve it
Rian Johnson's cheeky shot from the set of the new film was overshadowed by puzzle-solving desire
Filming for Star Wars Episode VIII is already underway, and fans are understandably eager to find out what's going on on set. However, their urge to uncover hints about the new film was overshadowed by something rather more important this week: the desire to solve a crossword.
Episode VIII director Rian Johnson tweeted out a snap of his view latest crossword puzzle challenge on set, and fans seemed less interested in the galactic surroundings – they were all about those crossword clues.
They swiftly began solving his crossword puzzle for him.
@rianjohnson Good morning, Rian...mmmm number 63 across is "wine" ??
— Pily Palma (@PilyPM) February 22, 2016
@rianjohnson 6 across is "RHOS". Also, pencil? And, how close should I be studying this for #EpisodeVIII hints?
— Reid Bianco (@reidbianco) February 22, 2016
And minds were blown when they realised that one of the clues just so happened to be Star Wars-related: check out 62 across.
Some fans were not impressed.
But others sympathised with the director.
Luke Skywalker himself even offered to help out.
Hey, it's one way to FINALLY get some speaking lines, isn't it?