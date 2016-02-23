Filming for Star Wars Episode VIII is already underway, and fans are understandably eager to find out what's going on on set. However, their urge to uncover hints about the new film was overshadowed by something rather more important this week: the desire to solve a crossword.

Advertisement

Episode VIII director Rian Johnson tweeted out a snap of his view latest crossword puzzle challenge on set, and fans seemed less interested in the galactic surroundings – they were all about those crossword clues.