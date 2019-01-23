He will join up with Jon Bernthal, Cory Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Alessandro Nivola, and Vera Farmiga on The Many Saints of Newark, which was co-written by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Chase is also set to direct.

The film will be set in 1967 and based around the riots in Newark, which saw violence between Italian-Americans and African-Americans turn lethal. The story will focus on Tony Soprano's uncle, the former head of the gangster family.

James Gandolfini starred as the troubled mobster in the HBO series from 1999-2006. He passed away in 2013 at the age of 51.

“It’s a profound honour to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Michael Gandolfini said. “I’m thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark.”