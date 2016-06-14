“It was after 9/11 and Dean and I wanted to make the movie about peace, and it just didn't work. There's still an element of that in the new one, but that version was only about that,” Emmerich wrote.

“We shoot aliens down accidentally and then at the end of the movie they land on the White House lawn and say "we come in peace" and that was it. It was just too weak an idea and we didn't really want to do it. It didn't have an Independence Day feel. Only the alien ship was destroyed!”

We’re with you on that one Roland, it sure does sound weak. But think of all the landmarks and monuments that could have been saved. They ALWAYS go for the landmarks.

More like this

Advertisement

Independence Day: Resurgence opens in UK cinemas on 23rd June