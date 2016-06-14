The original plot for the Independence Day sequel was very different
Roland Emmerich's been revealing all about the sequel that was never made
It’s been 20 years since Bill Pullman declared July 4th to be the day the world would not go quietly into that good night in the face of an alien invasion – and as Independence Day: Resurgence gears up for a summer release, the man behind the franchise has been revealing all about the original sequel he never made.
Roland Emmerich is guest editing Empire Online this week and while taking questions from fans he explained what would have happened in the original sequel that he and Dean Devlin wrote in the early noughties before deciding to hand the money back to the studio.
“It was after 9/11 and Dean and I wanted to make the movie about peace, and it just didn't work. There's still an element of that in the new one, but that version was only about that,” Emmerich wrote.
“We shoot aliens down accidentally and then at the end of the movie they land on the White House lawn and say "we come in peace" and that was it. It was just too weak an idea and we didn't really want to do it. It didn't have an Independence Day feel. Only the alien ship was destroyed!”
We’re with you on that one Roland, it sure does sound weak. But think of all the landmarks and monuments that could have been saved. They ALWAYS go for the landmarks.
Independence Day: Resurgence opens in UK cinemas on 23rd June