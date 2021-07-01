The Old Guard sequel script is finished with filming to begin in 2022, says Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has confirmed that the script for The Old Guard 2 is finished, and that filming will begin next year.

The Oscar winner stars as immortal mercenary Andromache of Scythia in the hit Netflix action fantasy, based on an acclaimed graphic novel by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernández.

Theron also revealed that fan-favourite queer characters Joe and Nicky, played by Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli, will be returning too, telling Variety: “Oh, yeah! They’re definitely there.”

The film garnered acclaim from critics and fans for the same-sex storyline between Kenzari and Marinelli’s characters, particularly due to the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in action movies.

The story follows Theron’s Andy as she leads a group of apparently immortal tight-knit mercenaries who have been protecting the mortal world for centuries. But, after the team is tasked with an emergency mission, their extraordinary secret abilities are exposed to the world – so it falls to Andy and new recruit Nile to help eliminate the threat of those wishing to replicate and monetise their power.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie also stars Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl), Chiwetel Ejiofor and Harry Melling (Harry Potter).

Prince-Bythewood previously told RadioTimes.com that she wanted a follow-up, saying: “If the story continues it’s absolutely up to an audience,” and adding that screenwriter Rucka has plenty of ideas.

“I know that Greg Rucka has always envisioned his story, when it was a graphic novel, as a trilogy, and actually the second part of his comic book just came out. So I know where the story goes, and it’s pretty great. So if an audience wants it, there’s absolutely more story to tell.”

The cast were also keen for a sequel, with Ejiofor adding: “I mean I definitely think there’s potential for that, because the central characters and central idea are so fascinating, and can occupy all sorts of different times and periods and ideas. So I think it lends itself to that in that way, and I think that these characters are really interesting. And I think that there’s more story to tell in terms of their narrative. There’s a lot more to explore.”

“And I think philosophically there’s more to explore about this psychology, and what the nature of immortality is, and how that reflects on what one’s relationship is to being alive. There’s a lot to look at really.”

Filming for The Old Guard sequel will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

The Old Guard is streaming on Netflix now