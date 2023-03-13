The trailer – which made its debut during coverage of last night's Oscars ceremony – shows the tentacled sea witch threatening Ariel (Halle Bailey) and casting a spell to deprive her of her voice.

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid – giving fans a first glimpse of Melissa McCarthy as iconic antagonist Ursula.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Poor child, I can help you!" she ominously declares. "You can't live in that world unless you become a human yourself."

When Ariel asks if that's even possible, Ursula says "It's what I live for", and begins cackling as she performs her incantation.

Read more:

Later, we see Ariel emerging ashore, with her seabird friend Scuttle (voiced by Awkwafina) telling her: "Something about you seems different. I can't quite figure it out."

"She got legs, you idiot!" comes the response of crab sidekick Sebastian (Daveed Diggs).

You can watch the trailer in full below – which also includes Ariel receiving a stern telling-off from her father Triton (Javier Bardem) and footage of the titular mermaid singing the classic hit Part of Your World.

This is the second trailer to be released for the upcoming film, with the first having arrived at Disney's D23 Expo back in September 2022 and giving us the first footage of Bailey as the classic character.

The cast for the film also includes World on Fire's Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, a new character for the film, while Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns filmmaker Rob Marshall is on directorial duties.

Meanwhile, in addition to well-known tunes from the original such as Under the Sea and the aforementioned Part of Your World, the film will include several new musical numbers written by original composer Alan Menken alongside Lin-Manual Miranda.

More like this

The Little Mermaid will arrive in cinemas on Friday 26th May 2023. Check out the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, read more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.