Joey King addresses The Kissing Booth’s future and whether she could return to play Elle

The third instalment of The Kissing Booth series has landed on Netflix, with Joey King’s Elle having to make a tough choice between her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) and her best friend – and Noah’s brother – Lee (Joel Courtney).

Since The Kissing Booth 3‘s release, fans have been wondering whether we’ll get to see the trio on screen again, despite there only being three books in Beth Reekles’ The Kissing Booth novel series. Sadly, it isn’t likely, at least, according to King herself.

“I started these movies when I was 17,” King, who recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s The Act, told The New York Times. “We were just like, ‘We hope people like it – if anyone even sees it.’ Little did we know what a big impact this would have. I’ve never tired of playing Elle. It’s so fun.”

“Watching this story be wrapped up so nicely in like a beautiful bow, I think it would be a little hard to come back after that,” she added. “We made this ending exactly what I think it needed to be.”

Despite the series answering whether Elle and Noah end up together, King did offer some hope for fans who’d like to see her back in the kissing booth.

“Selfishly, do I want to play Elle again? Absolutely,” she said. “But I think that the story is on its final chapter.”

