We don't mean to brag, but we're just going to say our in-house speculation division totally called this one back in January, having trawled through the opening crawl to find the fateful line.

It reads: 'Luke Skywalker has vanished. In his absence, the sinister FIRST ORDER has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed.'

We don't know about you, but we'd consider that pretty definitive. And so does Johnson.

"There's always wiggle room in these movies – everything is from a certain point of view – but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi", Johnson continued. "And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown."

Well, that's one mystery solved! Now to figure out who Rey's parents are...

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on the 14th December