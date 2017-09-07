The identity of Star Wars Episode 8's Last Jedi was in front of us all along
He's been hiding in plain sight since The Force awakened in Episode VII
Who is The Last Jedi? That's the question everyone's been asking since the title of Star Wars Episode VIII was announced and now it seems we finally have an answer from the man who's actually making the film.
"It's in the opening crawl of The Force Awakens," director Rian Johnson revealed in an interview with The New York Times. "Luke Skywalker, right now, is the last Jedi."
We don't mean to brag, but we're just going to say our in-house speculation division totally called this one back in January, having trawled through the opening crawl to find the fateful line.
It reads: 'Luke Skywalker has vanished. In his absence, the sinister FIRST ORDER has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed.'
We don't know about you, but we'd consider that pretty definitive. And so does Johnson.
"There's always wiggle room in these movies – everything is from a certain point of view – but coming into our story, he is the actual last of the Jedi", Johnson continued. "And he's removed himself and is alone on this island, for reasons unknown."
Well, that's one mystery solved! Now to figure out who Rey's parents are...
Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on the 14th December