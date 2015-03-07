"Prepare for a slow build up to a climax that won't come until you pay for the next one," says the trailer, adding that the film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Elizabeth Banks, is full of obvious time fillers and "lots and lots of nothing."

"Cringe while one of the best supporting casts of all time is squandered on this paper-thin half a movie... and one of the most talented young actresses is squandered in a role that has her put on a frumpy jumpsuit and make two hours worth of cry face..."

We're big fans of the Hunger Games and reckon there's a lot more to this movie than J-Law's tears, but, well, this trailer is rather persuasive...

This isn't the first time Screen Junkies have taken on the epic Hunger Games franchise. See what they had to see about the first two films...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hp_xsUg9ws https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvJqvA0QU1g