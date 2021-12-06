Kathryn Hahn reveals adorable behind-the-scenes fact from The Holiday
The WandaVision star spoke about filming the Christmas romcom classic ahead of its 15-year anniversary.
Published:
December is finally here, which means it’s officially time to revisit Nancy Meyers’ classic The Holiday, which marks its 15th anniversary this year.
While the house-swap romcom starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black has been a firm Christmas favourite for over a decade, WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn recently revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about her scene with Diaz and John Krasinski.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive Big RT Interview, Hahn said that she was pregnant in real-life whilst playing Amanda’s (Diaz) pregnant assistant Bristol – even though her baby bump in the movie was fake.
When asked whether she watches the film every Christmas, Hahn said: “Yes, I do! And I’ll tell you a little secret about it – I played a very pregnant assistant of Cameron Diaz in the very beginning. I’m in there for like three seconds, maybe a little longer, maybe three minutes.
“But John Krasinski also plays her editor so we had a scene together – that’s where I met John Krasinski, who was so lovely – and I had to wear this big prosthetic pregnant belly.
“But what I got to share on the set – I don’t think to everybody, just a few people – was that I actually had a little baby in there. I actually was pregnant on set but then I was wearing a huge prosthetic belly on top of it. It was a very surreal experience.
“It’s very weird to see that movie and be like, ‘Oh my God, so funny.’ I could kind of imagine what it would feel like.”
She added: “My 15-year-old son is not as excited about it as my 12-year-old daughter!”
The romcom follows two women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean – journalist Iris (Winslet) and movie trailer executive Amanda (Diaz) – who decide to swap houses for the Christmas holiday in order to get over their respective break-ups.
However, Amanda soon bumps into Iris’s charming brother Graham (Law), while Iris becomes close with film composer Miles (Black).