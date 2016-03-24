The 63-year-old looked impressively buff next to his 43-year-old co-star.

Posting the picture on Instagram, The Rock wrote: “In the 80s he drove the coolest car on the planet. In the 90s he dominated slo-mo running on the beach with the most successful TV show of all time. And today he's simply Still the f'n man. Phenomenal day on set with my brotha – the OG himself.”

The Hoff also posted the picture on Twitter, along with one of him and Johnson with another of the film’s stars, Zac Efron, labelled Team Baywatch.

Efron, who plays Matt Brody, also got in on the act, tweeting a picture of him chatting with Hasselhoff. “Getting schooled,” he wrote. “Wisdom from the original #Baywatch badass himself. What an honor to meet #TheHOFF.”

Hasselhoff’s appearance in the movie – due for release next summer – was revealed by The Rock on his Facebook page earlier this month. “There ain’t no Bay without the Hoff,” he declared.

Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach will also star in the film, the latter playing CJ Parker – the role made famous by Pamela Anderson. Anderson herself hasn’t ruled out making an appearance, but has turned down the role initially offered. “We’ll see what happens,” she told reporters last month.