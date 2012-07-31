The two possible titles have come to light thanks to the actions of MarkMonitor, the “brand protection” company who manage The Hobbit franchise and who registered the following online domain names on July 27:

And the two potential names won't seem far out to fans - Riddles in the Dark is the title of a chapter in The Hobbit, while The Desolation of Smaug is the name of the area of land under the influence of the book’s villainous dragon.

Fansite theonering.net claims there are cases for and against both the titles based on their canonical significance, but which do you think is better? Cast a vote in our poll below and let us know...