After the revival of Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Blade Runner another classic Harrison Ford film is getting a second shot at the big screen – and if you didn’t get enough of ‘man wrongly accused of wife-killing’ from Taken 3 or ITV’s Prey then you’re in luck, because we’re getting another run at The Fugitive with a new sequel reportedly in the works.

The 1993 film based on the classic 60s TV series starred Ford as Dr Richard Kimble, an innocent man on the run, with Tommy Lee Jones (who won an Oscar for his performance) as the implacable US Marshal determined to track him down – at any cost.