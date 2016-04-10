The first reactions are in for Captain America: Civil War, and they’re amazing
The superhero smackdown was shown to select audiences this weekend
After the muted reaction to Warner Bros’ superhero slugfest Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, cinemagoers would be forgiven for being a little nervous about the upcoming Captain America: Civil War, which shares a very similar premise (heroes fight) with the Zack Snyder epic.
However, it now seems like those fears need never have existed – because select audiences in 25 cities across the US have now seen the Marvel sequel a few weeks ahead of its release, and by all accounts they absolutely loved it.
You have only seen 1% of the airport fight. The action is incredible. There's a staircase fight that turns into a chase that's an all timer.
— nived (@devincf) April 9, 2016
That said, Tom Holland's new Spider-Man was also a favourite with viewers, boding well for his possible future solo movies.
First things first: we finally have the perfect Spider-Man and the greatest Peter Parker.
— nived (@devincf) April 9, 2016
And even the “bad” reviews were still pretty good
In summary – we should probably all get very excited about Civil War. If you weren’t already…
Captain America: Civil War will be released in the UK on 29 April