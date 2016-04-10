You have only seen 1% of the airport fight. The action is incredible. There's a staircase fight that turns into a chase that's an all timer. — nived (@devincf) April 9, 2016

That said, Tom Holland's new Spider-Man was also a favourite with viewers, boding well for his possible future solo movies.

First things first: we finally have the perfect Spider-Man and the greatest Peter Parker. — nived (@devincf) April 9, 2016

And even the “bad” reviews were still pretty good

In summary – we should probably all get very excited about Civil War. If you weren’t already…

Captain America: Civil War will be released in the UK on 29 April