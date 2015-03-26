But ever since the earliest version of Disney's opening credits logo – attached to 1985 flick The Black Cauldron – there have been many twists on the original format, culminating in the magnificent, haunting computer-generated castle that played in cinemas ahead of last year's Into the Woods.

Thankfully one diligent YouTuber – Ethan Jones – has collated every single variation on the Disney logo since the studio first started messing around with the format for Toy Story in 1995.

The highlights? There are many. So, so many. From George of the Jungle II's simple swing...

More like this

... to Lilo and Stitch's II's stuttery intro...

Then there's Tron: Legacy's futuristic credits:

And not forgetting this awesome intro to 2013's Planes:

For a comprehensive rundown of all 40 of Disney's twists, check out the full video below:

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noHhkzBmhRE