The entertainment world pays tribute to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher after she dies aged 60
William Shatner, Whoopi Goldberg and Stephen Fry are among those remembering the beloved actress who passed away days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles
The entertainment world has begun paying tribute to Carrie Fisher after the Star Wars actress passed away just days after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles.
The Hollywood star was an icon in the acting world, thanks in large part to her role as Princess Leia in George Lucas' Star Wars franchise, a part she'd recently reprised in last year's record-breaking The Force Awakens.
Within moments of her death being announced – via a statement from her daughter Billie Lourd – celebrities flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Fisher who was a beloved character in the industry.
Star Trek actor William Shatner was among the first to post his reaction, telling followers "a wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."
He was joined by a steady stream of Hollywood figures including actors Whoopi Goldberg, Zach Braff and Elizabeth Banks...
More like this
British stars also took to the social network to pay their respects, including Pearl Mackie and Stephen Fry who called Fisher "the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew".
And it's not just the acting world mourning the loss of one of the greats – musicians have also begun posting their reactions to the death of the much-loved Star Wars icon.
RIP
Carrie Fisher
May the force be with you always
... pic.twitter.com/mOx3RwFl6e
— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) December 27, 2016