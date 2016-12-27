Within moments of her death being announced – via a statement from her daughter Billie Lourd – celebrities flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Fisher who was a beloved character in the industry.

Star Trek actor William Shatner was among the first to post his reaction, telling followers "a wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

He was joined by a steady stream of Hollywood figures including actors Whoopi Goldberg, Zach Braff and Elizabeth Banks...

More like this

British stars also took to the social network to pay their respects, including Pearl Mackie and Stephen Fry who called Fisher "the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew".

Advertisement

And it's not just the acting world mourning the loss of one of the greats – musicians have also begun posting their reactions to the death of the much-loved Star Wars icon.