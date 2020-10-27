Set in 1981, The Conjuring 3 will tell the real-life story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the first man in the US to seek a defence for murder on the basis that he was possessed by a demon when committing the crime.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be reprising their respective roles of Lorraine and Ed Warren, while The Spanish Princess star Ruairi O'Connor will portray Johnson.

The behind-the-scenes footage reveals a terrifying skeleton-like monster which will appear in the new sequel, set to be directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona).

“I really wanted Conjuring 3 to get away from the haunted house setup of the first two films,” Creator of The Conjuring Universe James Wan says in the video. “It should be on a whole different level. Something that we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”

"We wanted to keep our new story grounded in the feel of Conjuring movies, but we wanted to make sure we were telling a brand new story," director Chaves says. "And we think the Arne Johnson story is something that really deserved a much closer look."

"You're in for a much different ride than you've been on in other Conjuring films," Wilson added in the clip.

The Conjuring franchise, which began with the first film in 2013, follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they explore real-life reports all over the world, from Rhode Island (US) to Enfield (London).

If you want a spoiler-free overview of the film, here's our The Conjuring 3 review.

