Corbet's third-film after The Childhood of a Leader and Vox Lux, the film is a masterfully told, emotionally complex tale of a fictional Hungarian-Jewish architect who escapes post-war Europe to seek a new life in America, where he is eventually taken under the wing of an influential industrialist.

The two go on to form an uneasy partnership as the film unfolds over a period of 30 years, with the narrative on everything from the challenges of the immigrant experience in the US to the knotty relationship between art and commerce.

It's a film which boasts several outstanding performances, with Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones all excelling.

So, while we wait for its UK release on Friday 24th January, read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including details about their characters and where you might have seen them before.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Brutalist cast: All the stars in the Oscar-tipped drama

You can find the full cast list below – scroll further for more information about the main players.

Adrien Brody as László Tóth

Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth

Guy Pearce as Harrison Lee Van Buren

Joe Alwyn as Harry Lee Van Buren

Raffey Cassidy as Zsófia

Ariane Labed as adult Zsófia

Stacy Martin as Maggie Van Buren

Alessandro Nivola as Attila

Emma Laird as Audrey

Isaach de Bankolé as Gordon

Michael Epp as Jim Simpson

Jonathan Hyde as Leslie Woodrow

Peter Polycarpou as Michael Hoffman

Maria Sand as Michelle Hoffman

Salvatore Sansone as Orazio

Adrien Brody plays László Tóth

Adrien Brody as László Tóth. A24

Who is László Tóth? A visionary Hungarian-Jewish architect who escapes post-war Europe to seek a new life in America, where he initially struggles before his talent is discovered by wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren – leading to an uneasy collaboration.

What else has Adrien Brody been in? Brody is the youngest man ever to win a Best Actor Oscar for his lead role in The Pianist, while other major film credits include The Thin Red Line, The Village, King Kong, Predators, Midnight in Paris, Blonde, and See How They Run.

He is also a Wes Anderson regular, having appeared in The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, and Asteroid City while he starred as villain Luca Changretta in the fourth season of Peaky Blinders.

Felicity Jones plays Erzsébet Tóth

Felicity Jones plays Erzsébet Tóth A24

Who is Erzsébet Tóth? László's wife, who was separated from her husband during the war and must initially stay in Europe when he leaves for the US, before later joining him.

What else has Felicity Jones been in? Jones is known for her Oscar-nominated turn in The Theory of Everything, playing Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and roles in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, A Monster Calls, On the Basis of Sex, and The Aeronauts.

Guy Pearce plays Harrison Lee Van Buren

Guy Pearce plays Harrison Lee Van Buren. A24

Who is Harrison Lee Van Buren? The wealthy industrialist who spots László's gift and employs him on an ambitious new project after they initially get off on the wrong foot.

What else has Guy Pearce been in? Pearce first became known for his role in Neighbours, while he has since appeared in several major films such as such as The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, LA Confidential, Memento, The Hurt Locker, The King's Speech, Prometheus and Iron Man 3. TV credits include Jack Irish, A Christmas Carol, Mare of Easttown and The Clearing, and A Spy Among Friends.

Joe Alwyn plays Harry Lee Van Buren

Joe Alwyn plays Harry Lee Van Buren. A24

Who is Harry Lee Van Buren? Harrison's son, who was responsible for first hiring László to redesign his father's study.

What else has Joe Alwyn been in? Alwyn is known for his work in films such as The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots and Kinds of Kindness, and TV shows such as Conversations with Friends and Steven Knight's version of A Christmas Carol (as Bob Cratchit).

Raffey Cassidy plays Zsófia

Raffey Cassidy plays Zsófia. A24

Who is Zsófia? László's niece who stays behind with Erzsébet and who is mute when she first arrives in the US.

What else has Raffey Cassidy been in? Cassidy had a dual role in Brady Corbet's previous film Vox Lux, while other key credits include Tomorrowland, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and White Noise.

Alessandro Nivola plays Attila

Alessandro Nivola plays Attila. A24

Who is Attila? László's friend from Hungary who puts him up when he first arrives in the US and appears to have assimilated well to American life.

What else has Alessandro Nivola been in? Nivola has appeared in several major films since making his big screen debut in Face/Off in 1997, with key credits including Jurassic Park 3, Junebug, American Hustle, A Most Violent Year, The Neon Demon, You Were Never Really Here, The Many Saints of Newark and Amsterdam.

On the small screen he's been seen in Black Narcissus and The Big Cigar while he will have a role in the upcoming third Downton Abbey movie.

Emma Laird plays Audrey

Emma Laird plays Audrey. A24

Who is Audrey? Attila's American wife who is introduced to László upon his arrival in America.

What else has Emma Laird been in? Laird is best known for her role as Iris in Mayor of Kingstown and a recurring role in The Crowded Room, while her only previous film credit was in A Haunting in Venice.

Isaach de Bankolé plays Gordon

Isaach de Bankolé plays Gordon. A24

Who is Gordon? A man whom László befriends in the US before he is introduced to Harrison.

What else has Isaach de Bankolé been in? Previous film credits for de Bankolé include Claire Denis's Chocolat, Casino Royale, Black Panther and several films by Jim Jarmusch. On the small screen, he played President Ule Matobo in six episodes of 24.

Stacy Martin plays Maggie Van Buren

Who is Maggie Van Buren? Harrison's daughter and Harry's twin sister.

What else has Stacy Martin been in? Martin previously starred in Brady Corbert's other film The Childhood Leader and Vox Lux, after breaking through with a role in Lars Von Trier's Nymphomaniac. Other credits include The Night House, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and TV series The Serpent.

The Brutalist is released in UK cinemas on Friday 24th January 2025.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.