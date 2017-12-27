The biggest film releases of 2018
Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2 and the Incredibles 2 lead a superhero-packed start to the year
Is the superhero domination of the Box Office likely to taper off any time soon? Not if the releases in the first half of 2018 are anything to go by.
Hollywood won't mind, though, as long as the bulked-up summer blockbusters can improve upon last summer's dire turnout (the worst in 10 years).
Before The Avengers and Deadpool get the summer off to a rousing start, however, there are a load of awards show contenders to get excited about, including Guillermo del Toro's Shape of the Water and Mary Magdalene, powerhouse performances from Frances McDormand and Daniel Day-Lewis in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Phantom Thread respectively and Wes Anderson's long-awaited follow-up to The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Oh, and there's a Star Wars flick on the way, too...
Check out the biggest film releases in 2018 below.
More like this
January-March
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - 6th January
Director: Martin McDonagh
In Bruges director McDonagh seamlessly weaves dark humour and drama in rural USA, with Frances McDormand shining as his irascible lead
Starring: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell
Darkest Hour - 12th January
Director: Joe Wright
Oscar buzz is generating around Gary Oldman for his depiction of Winston Churchill in this flick from Atonement director Joe Wright
Starring: Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, Kristen Scott Thomas, Lily James
12 Strong - 23rd January
Director: Nicolai Fuglsig
Post September 11th war drama. A small troop of US soldiers in Afghanistan join forces with locals to fight the Taliban
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon
Last Flag Flying - 26th January
Director: Richard Linklater
Former marines reunite to bury their former colleague's son
Starring: Steve Carrell, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne
Phantom Thread - 2nd February
Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
Daniel Day-Lewis teams up with his There Will Be Blood director for (supposedly) his final bow as a renowned dressmaker in 1950s London
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, Vicky Krieps
Fifty Shades Freed - 9th February
Director: James Foley
The final installment of EL Doctorow's s&m-friendly trilogy
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Rita Ora
The Mercy - 9th February
Director: James Marsh
Theory of Everything director takes on the harrowing true story of a British man who embarks on a solo round-the-world sailing race. Spoiler alert: things don't quite go to plan
Starring: Colin Firth, Rachel Weisz
Shape of the Water - 16th February
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Another world-bending fairytale from a modern master
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Octavia Spencer
Annihilation - 23rd February
Director: Alex Garland
Following on from his breathtaking 2015 directorial debut Ex Machina, The Beach writer Alex Garland returns with a horror sci-fi fronted by Natalie Portman
Cast: Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Tessa Thompson
Red Sparrow - 2nd March
Director: Francis Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence stars as a Russian ballerina-turned spy who gets caught up with a CIA operative (Joel Edgerton)
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons
A Wrinkle in Time - 23rd March
Director: Ava DuVernay
Oprah Winfrey makes a rare silver-screen appearance in this star-studded Disney sci-fi adventure about a young girl who goes to space in search of her father
Starring: Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Zach Galifianakis, Storm Reid
Tomb Raider - 16th March
Director: Roar Uthaug
Another go at the 1990s video game franchise, this time with Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in the lead role as adventurous heiress Lara Croft. Sadly, it doesn't look any less silly than the previous attempt
Starring: Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins
Mary Magdalene - 16th March
Director: Garth Davis
You can't make this up: Joaquin Phoenix stars as *literally* Jesus in the Lion director's Biblical epic
Starring: Rooney Mara, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Joaquin Phoenix
Isle of Dogs - 30th March
Director: Wes Anderson
Charming stop motion animation, quirked up to the nines
Starring: Scarlett Johannson, Greta Gerwig, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Murray
Ready Player One - 30th March
Director: Steven Spielberg
Tron, 2017
Starring: TJ Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg
April - June
The New Mutants - 12th April
Director: Josh Boone
X Men spin-off about five young mutants kept in a secret research facility against their will
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton
Avengers: Infinity War - 27th April
Directors: Anthony and Joe Russo
Can Marvel pull off the biggest, most jam-packed blockbuster in recent memory?
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman
Solo: A Star Wars Story - 25th May
Director: Ron Howard
The origin story of Star Wars fan-favourite Han Solo
Starring: Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Deadpool 2 - 1st June
Director: David Leitch
Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the sarky, wisecracking superhero
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, TJ Miller
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - 8th June
Director: JA Bayona
Chris Pratt returns as dino-friendly Navy veteran Owen Grady
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas-Howard, Jeff Goldblum
Ocean's Eight - 22nd June
Director: Gary Ross
An all-female take on Steven Soderbergh's star-studded heist drama
Starring: Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham-Carter, Mindy Kaling
July - September
Ant-Man and The Wasp - 6th July
Director: Peyton Reed
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return as miniature superheroes for a nice relaxing post-Avengers come down
Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer
The Incredibles 2 - 13th July
Director: Brad Bird
Mr Incredible is left to take care of their youngest child while Elastagirl is off saving the world
Starring: Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L Jackson
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - 27th July
Director: Ol Parker
More high-camp fun, soundtracked by certified (albeit slightly brutalised) bangers from Swedish pop gods Abba
Starring: Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Lily James, Cher
Mission: Impossible 6 - 27th July
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
Because five certainly wasn't enough
Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson
Christopher Robin - 17th August
Director: Marc Forster
Ewan McGregor plays an all-grown-up version of Christopher Robin
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Mark Gatiss, Haley Atwell
Robin Hood - September
Director: Otto Bathurst
A gritty take on Robin Hood. We wait with a considerate amount of skepticism
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Taron Edgerton, Jamie Dornan
The Little Stranger - September
Director: Lenny Abrahamson
Coming off the back of heartbreaking hit Room, director Lenny Abrahamson returns with a take on another bit of gripping pop fiction - Sarah Waters' The Little Stranger, a gothic horror story set in 1940s Warwickshire
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter, Charlotte Rampling, Ruth Wilson
October - December
Venom - 5th October
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Tom Hardy stars as Marvel superhero Eddie Brock AKA Venom
Starring: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed
First Man
Director: Damien Chazelle
The La La Land director teams up with Ryan Gosling once again for a biopic of astronaut Neil Armstrong. Surely one of the most hotly anticipated dramas of the year
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jon Bernthal, Kyle Chandler
X-Men: Dark Phoenix - 2nd November
Director: Simon Kinberg
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (Jean Grey) goes dark in the latest X-Men sequel
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - 16th November
Director: David Yates
The continued adventures of Newt Scamander
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller
Aquaman
Director: James Wan
Warner Bros plunge the depths to save the DC film universe after disappointing returns from Justice League
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe
Mary Poppins Returns - 21st December
Director: Rob Marshall
Mary (Emily Blunt) returns to visit Jane and Michael Banks (now fully grown) in 1940s depression-era London to help them deal with a personal loss
Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Dick Van Dyke