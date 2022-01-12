The Batman age rating confirmed

Despite the challenges of filming, some intriguing first-look images and strong trailers, including the most recent one released in December, have generated plenty of excitement for the latest movie featuring DC’s brooding Caped Crusader, played by The Lighthouse’s Robert Pattinson this time around.

Matt Reeves’s vision of The Batman will be landing on our screens in March this year after a tumultuous production marked by delays in the midst of the pandemic.

Though there had been rumours that Reeves’s take would receive an R rating, fuelled by the violent scenes we saw in The Batman trailer, FilmRatings.com has confirmed that it will be a PG-13, just like Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher and Christopher Nolan’s big-screen takes on the character.

The website cites “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material” for the rating, so we can still expect The Batman to pack a punch.

The movie hasn’t yet been rated for the UK by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), but a PG-13 rating usually translates into a 12A or 15 certificate.

The Batman is confirmed to feature a hefty amount of classic villains, including Paul Dano as serial killer The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as the hero’s sometimes foe, sometimes friend and sometimes lover Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, gangster Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and the future Penguin himself, Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell).

There are also rumours that Eternals star Barry Keoghan could be playing the Joker. Keoghan is set to play GCPD officer Stanley Merkel in The Batman, but plenty of fans have wondered whether he’ll somehow turn out to be the Clown Prince of Crime himself.

We’ll likely have to wait until March to find out for certain.

The Batman is scheduled for release on 4th March 2022. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.