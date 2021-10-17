Robert Pattinson gets violent in new The Batman trailer

It’s been a long wait for Bruce Wayne fans, but the first full-length trailer for The Batman – starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero – is finally here and it’s jam-packed full of crime-fighting action.

Shared at the DC FanDome event last night, the clip teases Pattinson’s debut as the brooding Batman, a reclusive billionaire by day and Gotham City’s vigilante detective, beating up street thugs, evading bullets and running villains off the road with his Batmobile.

“Fear is a tool. When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call, it’s a warning,” the Tenet star is heard saying as the familiar bat signal is projected into the night.

We also get a sneak-peek at Little Miss Sunshine’s Paul Dano as The Riddler, who is seen surrendering to police in a diner before the camera pans to a coffee with a big question mark left in its foam, as well as Colin Farrell’s Penguin, whose appearance set the internet alight when fans spotted him in the teaser trailer last year.

The footage also gives fans a better look at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, who is seen telling Batman that she “can take care of [herself]” before kicking a criminal in the face, and Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth.

