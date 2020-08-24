For a long time, fans have been keen to see how the Irish actor would transform himself into iconic Batman foe The Penguin, a villain whose squat, long-nosed usual appearance appeared to be far away from Farrell’s usual look – and the new trailer appears to finally show the truth, featuring a character who certainly seems to be the Penguin slightly before his top-hatted, exploding bird-robot days.

Still, some fans had their doubts. Was this genuinely Colin Farrell as the Penguin under heavy make-up and prosthetics, or was it a different actor, possibly playing an entirely different character? Considering how different he looked to Farrell and how big the film’s cast is, it certainly seemed possible.

Look, it was unlikely, but people were wondering – so for the avoidance of any doubt, we took a quick look round the internet, and the fact that this character is both the Penguin and a prosthetically-enhanced Farrell appears to have now been confirmed thanks to prosthetic artist Mike Marino.

More like this

Marino, who worked on the makeup team for the film, shared images of his work on Instagram, naming Farrell as the man behind the jowls and putting any doubts to bed permanently. THIS is our Penguin – and it’s definitely an impressive piece of work, even if it does deprive the world of the Hot Penguin / Sexy Oswald Cobblepot that fans had hoped could truly challenge and evolve the medium of superhero cinema.

Alas, we will have to wait another day for a heartthrob Penguin – but at least we now know exactly what R-Battz will be facing when he dons the cape and cowl to save Gotham in 2021.

And that is… well, Twitter said it better.

Advertisement

The Batman is released in 2021. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.