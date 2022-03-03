The film has already received some strong reviews, and according to producer Dylan Clark, there's one scene he's particularly keen to see the fan reaction to.

This week marks the long-awaited release of Matt Reeves' new take on The Batman , which sees Robert Pattinson star as an especially moody version of The Caped Crusader as he comes up against Paul Dano's menacing Riddler.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Clark said the movie's Batmobile Chase is a highlight, in part because there was so much pressure when it came to shooting it.

"The level of pressure on delivering a Batmobile Chase is immense," he explained. "[Chrstopher] Nolan, Zack [Snyder], you know, everybody has done this. These guys are just great directors, and they've done this movie so well – but those Batmobile chases, in particular, are excellent.

"So we really wanted to make something that just stood out in a big way. And it's meant for the big screen, it's meant for, you know... I want the audience to just go, 'You guys nailed that thing' and tell us loudly that that moves them. So that's the sequence for me."

Speaking more generally about the challenges of making a Batman movie, Clark explained that the impressive history behind the franchise can be both a blessing and a curse – and can make the whole thing a little daunting.

"Anytime you read the sentence, 80 years of one character, it's a challenge," he said. "It's humbling. It's terrifying. But once you sit back and you think it through, and you ask yourself, could you find a new way in, it's an honour.

"I mean, Batman is just one of those things that lives inside of us forever. And it's our jobs as filmmakers to find that unique way in, and also deliver the things that movie-going audiences want. This is at the end of the day supposed to be great escapist entertainment, to see something on the big screen that you just can't at home.

"But you also want it to be something more because of Batman's legacy, that 80 years says to us you've got to really be ambitious and give a story that's also about something, that has emotion, has thematic resonance in this world, that scares you.

"So I'm so excited that we're at this place where very shortly the world will see it. And my hope is that they'll recognise our ambition."

The Batman is in UK cinemas now.