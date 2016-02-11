That Han Solo standalone Star Wars movie has an official release date
We finally know when everyone's favourite smuggler will be back in cinemas
We still don’t know who’s playing the young Han Solo but we DO know when to expect him in cinemas.
Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the Star Wars smuggler's standalone film will be released in May 2018 – and says it’s already in production.
"This is the first of a set of planned stand-alone stories," the big boss said when speaking about Rogue One. "We're already in preproduction on our next one, for release in May of 2018."
Iger confirmed that filming has also begun on Episode VIII, which is due in cinemas in December 2017 (we’re still NOT over the release date being pushed back).
He wasn’t quite so forthcoming about Episode IX’s release date, though, so who knows which film – Han Solo or the next Star Wars instalment – will actually shoot first.