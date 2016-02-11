"This is the first of a set of planned stand-alone stories," the big boss said when speaking about Rogue One. "We're already in preproduction on our next one, for release in May of 2018."

Iger confirmed that filming has also begun on Episode VIII, which is due in cinemas in December 2017 (we’re still NOT over the release date being pushed back).

Advertisement

He wasn’t quite so forthcoming about Episode IX’s release date, though, so who knows which film – Han Solo or the next Star Wars instalment – will actually shoot first.