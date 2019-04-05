“They’re very forgettable, aren’t they?” the actress told Variety. “You start something and you’re invested in the franchise, but somehow the characters that you care about weren’t there. Too many people, too many story points.”

However, Hamilton says the upcoming addition to the franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate – in which she reprises her role as Connor – will feel similar to earlier instalments.

“I think we’ve done a good job of narrowing down the focus again so it will echo the first two films,” she said.

Director by Deadpool’s Tim Miller, Dark Fate will be the sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise and the first after 2015’s Terminator Genisys starring Emilia Clarke. However, Dark Fate is reported to disregard the events of Terminator 3 onwards, instead serving as a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Alongside Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back (again) as T-800: the actor recently revealed the first glimpse of his character on Twitter.

Dark Fate will be Hamilton’s first on-screen Terminator movie appearance since Judgement Day, and the actress initially unsure about whether to return to the franchise.

“I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it,” she said.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to. I didn’t want it to look like a shameless money grab. I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn’t involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, 'Do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?'”

Fortunately, Hamilton decided to make a comeback in the end. However, it’s unlikely we’ll see her in another sequel, the actress saying she was going to “fake [her] own death” to avoid it.

Terminator: Dark Fate will be released 31st October in the UK and 1st November in the US. Catch up before its release and watch the Terminator movies in order.