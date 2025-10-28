Sydney Sweeney has responded to speculation that she could be cast as a Bond Girl in James Bond 26.

The rumour mill continues to whirl around who could be cast in the next 007 film after long-serving James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced they were handing over creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM Studios earlier this year.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Sweeney said: “I can’t… I don’t know… To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumours, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it”.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly wants Sweeney to play a Bond Girl in the 2028 movie, according to the publication, but whether she wants to join the project will depend on the plot.

“Depends on the script," she said. "I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

Previous Bond Girls have included Gemma Arterton, Ursula Andress, Eva Green and Halle Berry.

Rumours that Sweeney could be the next Bond Girl intensified in June when she was spotted at Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice.

A July report from The Sun suggested Sweeney is “the top name on the casting sheet” for the next Bond Girl and that she has the backing of Bezos and director Denis Villeneuve.

Sydney Sweeney. Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

There’s also been plenty of speculation around who will play the new Bond in James Bond 26.

Director Denis Villeneuve will reportedly begin his search for the actor who will play the famed spy in 2026 after production wraps on Dune: Part Three, according to a Deadline report from September.

Villeneuve and his collaborators are reportedly looking for a "fresh face" for the role, “an unknown” who is in his late 20s or early 30s by the time the film shoots in 2027 for a 2028 release.

This approach would rule out two popular fan castings, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jack Lowden, who would be 37 years of age by the time Bond 26 begins filming.

The report also notes that the actor will need to be male and from the British isles, which would rule out speculation that the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell, Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, and others who don’t hail from UK shores could be in the frame for the role.

