Director David Ayer, though, isn't listening to the criticism. The 48-year-old took to Twitter to have his say on the movie, which stars Jared Leto, Margo Robbie, Will Smith, Cara Delevigne and more.

First he posted this quote:

Which translates to: "I'd prefer to die standing, than to live always on my knees."

More like this

Before insisting he loves and believes in his movie, saying it was the best experience of his life and he "made it for the fans."

It seems DC fans are throwing their support behind Ayer too. One especially angry follower has started a petition on Change.Org to shut down Rotten Tomatoes, the site which collects reviews and provides readers with an approval rating, because critics "always give The DC Extended Universe movies unjust Bad Reviews."

Thousands of fans have signed the petition so far in support of Suicide Squad, which is currently at 34% on the Tomatometer, making it rotten.

The petition organiser has since clarified that he understands the site will not be shut down. Rather, he hopes the petition will send a message to critics that a lot of people disagree with their reviews, adding: "it's just a way to express our anger."

Advertisement

Suicide Squad is in UK cinemas 5th August