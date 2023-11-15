Studio 666 soundtrack: Full list of songs in the movie
Expect numbers from Gojira, Motörhead, Slayer and more.
Foo Fighters, horror and heavy metal fans assemble: the band's comedy-horror movie Studio 666 is now available to watch on Netflix after initially landing in cinemas back in 2022.
The film revolves around the members of the band, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, as they attempt to record their 10th studio LP in a dilapidated mansion in Encino, LA, only to discover that the building is haunted.
Dave Grohl previously told NME of the movie: "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror-comedy film.
"Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible."
He continued: "Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album, Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f***ing rocks!
"Be ready to laugh, scream and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will f**k you up."
An epic soundtrack accompanies the action, including tracks from Gojira, Motörhead and Slayer and a song credited to Dream Widow, the fictional band in the movie.
Read on for the full list of songs in Studio 666.
Studio 666 soundtrack
- March of the Insane (performed by the Foo Fighters as Dream Widow)
- Studio 666 by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies
- Pray by Gojira
- Ghosts of War by Slayer
- Stone Dead Forever by Motörhead
- Best of You by Foo Fighters
- All My Life by Foo Fighters
- Everlong by Foo Fighters
- Hello by Lionel Richie
- Eatin' Dust by Bob Balch, Brant Bjork, Bradley Davis and Scott Hill
