Dave Grohl previously told NME of the movie: "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror-comedy film.

"Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible."

He continued: "Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album, Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favourite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f***ing rocks!

"Be ready to laugh, scream and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will f**k you up."

An epic soundtrack accompanies the action, including tracks from Gojira, Motörhead and Slayer and a song credited to Dream Widow, the fictional band in the movie.

Read on for the full list of songs in Studio 666.

Studio 666 soundtrack

March of the Insane (performed by the Foo Fighters as Dream Widow)

Studio 666 by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies

Pray by Gojira

Ghosts of War by Slayer

Stone Dead Forever by Motörhead

Best of You by Foo Fighters

All My Life by Foo Fighters

Everlong by Foo Fighters

Hello by Lionel Richie

Eatin' Dust by Bob Balch, Brant Bjork, Bradley Davis and Scott Hill



