The actor, who played villain Vecna in the fourth season of the sci-fi series , will feature in a new version of 1986 horror film Witchboard, with Chuck Russell at the helm, according to Deadline .

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has been cast in his next project.

"There is a tradition in cinema of great English actors that have the charisma we associate with stardom, as well as the acting chops to truly be a chameleon, playing a variety of character types,” Russell, who also directed Dream Warriors and Paradise City, said in a statement.

"Jamie Campbell Bower is that kind of actor and his time is now."

The Witchboard remake will revolve around a couple named Emily and Christian and their group of friends, whose plan to open up an organic café takes a dark turn when Emily discovers an ancient pendulum board that can summon spirits.

Christian seeks help for Emily from occult expert Alexander Babtiste, who soon turns out to have a secret of his own – he knows they are secretly tied to the witchboard via their bloodlines.

A battle to save Emily’s soul ensues, as well as a masked ball at Babtiste’s mansion, the appearance of witches, and something called “Naga Soth”.

Production on the new Witchboard will kick off in May 2023 in Montreal and New Orleans.

Bower previously revealed he would love to play an adversary to MI6 agent James Bond.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Bower outlined his acting dreams, admitting he would jump at the chance to play a villain on the spy series.

"I'm gunning for James Bond," he said. "Not to play Bond, but to be a villain in Bond."

Referencing Rami Malek’s role in the latest Bond movie No Time to Die, he added: "I remember before Rami did the film, I was like, 'I'm going to be the first person under 30 to do it'," he said of playing a Bond villain.

"Then Rami comes along and just, like, kills it. I'm like, 'Dammit, I wanted to do that."

