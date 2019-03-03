“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” an Amblin spokesperson told IndieWire. “He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”

The three-time Oscar winner has been vocal about the issue in the past.

“Once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie,” he told ITV News last year.

“You certainly, if it’s a good show, deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar. I don’t believe films that are just given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination.”

At this year’s Oscars, the Netflix drama Roma won three awards for best director, best foreign language film and best cinematography.