Steven Spielberg supports ban of Netflix films from the Oscars
The film director argues films on streaming services should instead be eligible for Emmys
Steven Spielberg supports a plan to block Netflix films from Academy Awards consideration.
The filmmaker, who is the governor of the Academy’s directors branch, argues that movies which debut on streaming services or have a short run in cinemas should instead qualify for the Emmys.
“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” an Amblin spokesperson told IndieWire. “He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”
The three-time Oscar winner has been vocal about the issue in the past.
“Once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie,” he told ITV News last year.
“You certainly, if it’s a good show, deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar. I don’t believe films that are just given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination.”
At this year’s Oscars, the Netflix drama Roma won three awards for best director, best foreign language film and best cinematography.