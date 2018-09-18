Emmy Awards 2018: Claire Foy, Thandie Newton and Charlie Brooker lead great night for British talent
HBO's Game of Thrones and Amazon period comedy drama The Marvelous Mrs Maisel were biggest winning shows
Claire Foy, Thandie Newton, Charlie Brooker and Matthew Rhys were among the British stars who won big at the 2018 TV Emmy Awards in the US.
Foy picked up the best actress in a drama series award for her portrayal of Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown, while Newton was awarded best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Maeve in HBO’s sci-fi western, Westworld.
And Charlie Brooker won best writing for a limited series with his co-writer William Bridges for dystopian anthology series Black Mirror .
Welsh actor Matthew Rhys took home one of the night’s biggest prizes, winning best leading actor in a drama for his part as KGB spy Mischa in The Americans.
Taking to the stage, Foy – who beat The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss – said her time in The Crown was “the most extraordinary two-and-a-half years of my life”.
She added: “I was given a role I never thought I would ever get a chance to play, and I met people who I will love for ever and ever.
“And the show goes on, which makes me so proud. So I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation, and I also dedicate this to Matt Smith.”
Olivia Colman will take over Foy’s role in season three of the royal drama, while Tobias Menzies will replace Smith as Prince Philip.
Accepting her award, Newton said: “I don’t even believe in God but I’m going to thank her tonight.” She also thanked her daughter, who was celebrating her 18th birthday.
British satirist John Oliver also took home an award, with his HBO show Last Week Tonight winning outstanding variety talk series for the third year running. “My son, 2 and a half years old, hates our show. If our show is anything, it’s the precise opposite of PAW Patrol,” he joked on stage.
Elsewhere, HBO’s Game of Thrones won big, with the fantasy drama taking home the awards for best drama series and supporting actor for Peter Dinklage.
Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also won five awards, including wins in best writing, directing, lead actress and supporting actress in the comedy categories, as well as scooping the best comedy series title.
Darren Criss, who received widespread acclaim with his performance as Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, won the best lead actor in a limited series award.
Another notable winner was former Happy Days star Henry Winkler, who won an Emmy 42 years after he was first nominated.
“I only have 30 seconds but I wrote this 40 years ago,” he said during his acceptance speech for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in HBO’s Barry.
Here’s the (very long) list of winners in full:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Winner: Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Winner: Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Winner: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pilot
Donald Glover, Atlanta, Alligator Man
Stefani Robinson, Atlanta, Barbershop
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Liz Sarnoff, Barry, Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going
Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, Fifty One Percent
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pilot
Donald Glover, Atlanta, Fubu
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, The Bow Tie Asymmetry
Jesse Peretz, GLOW, Pilot
Hiro Murai, Atlanta, Teddy Perkins
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley, Initial Coin Offering
Bill Hader, Barry, Chapter One: Make Your Mark
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamala Adlon, Better Things
Winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Ms, Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Winner: Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum: Black Mirror
Winner: Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert
Ricky Martin, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Writing for a Limited Series, TV Movie, or Special
Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal (Clean Up)
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story(House By The Lake)
David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
Winner: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister: Black Mirror
Directing for a Limited Series
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux (director) and Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Director), Jesus Christ Superstar: Live In Concert
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Winner: Ryan Murphy, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (The Man Who Would Be Vogue)
Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower (9/11)
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michele Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Brothers
Winner: Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Winner: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Winner: John Mulaney, Kid Gorgeous
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
Winner: Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Winner: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Winner: Thandie Newton, Westworld
Writing for a Drama Series
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones (The Dragon and the Wolf)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve (Nice Face)
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things (Chapter Nine: The Gate)
Winner: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans (Start)
Peter Morgan, The Crown (Mystery Man)
Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale (June)
Directing for a Drama Series
Alan Taylor, Game Of Thrones (Beyond The Wall)
Jeremy Podeswa, Game Of Thrones (The Dragon And The Wolf)
Jason Bateman, Ozark (The Toll)
Daniel Sackheim, Ozark (Tonight We Improvise)
The Duffer brothers, Stranger Things (Chapter Nine: The Gate)
Winner: Stephen Daldry, The Crown (Paterfamilias)
Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale (After)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Winner: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winner: Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Winner: Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
Winner: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt